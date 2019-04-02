SAN ANTONIO — For those whose sweethearts have a sweet tooth, Duck Donuts may have the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

The donut shop is offering a limited time "Love Assortment" box featuring Valentine's Day-inspired treats.

The special donuts are topped with sprinkles, HEATH toffee crunch topping, and two large candied roses. The Love Assortment is available until February 28.

“We want to give our guests the opportunity to show their loved ones how much they appreciate them,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company.

“The Love Assortment is a great way to let your significant other know that they’re one-of-a kind, just like our warm, delicious donuts.”

San Antonio has one Duck Donuts location situated in the Huebner Commons shopping center at 11703 Huebner Rd. Click here for more information.