SAN ANTONIO — When local children go missing in San Antonio, volunteers often try to help. Several of them have now formed King's Angels in memory of baby King Jay Davila.

According to police, the infant was killed and his death covered up by a fake kidnapping.

King's Angels will help in the search of missing children. The group's organizer, Jasmine McGill, said there aren't many resources in our area for these families.

McGill started the organization after the tragic death of King Jay in January. The mother and full-time college student said the purpose of the group is to help in these missing cases, adding it will also help children and families who have been victimized by abuse.

In the past, many people in San Antonio have relied on the Heidi Search Center for help, but since the center closed last year there's not an official local organization people can turn to.

McGill wants King's Angels to be that go-to group.

"Baby King left a footprint on San Antonio and he lit a fire underneath all of us," she said. "We are ready. If there is a child that needs help we are on it. I'll be there. They will be there. Everybody that stands behind me, and there is nearly 900 people in the volunteer group right now."

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there were more than 424,000 cases of missing children reported to law enforcement in the U.S. just last year.

Last month, KENS 5 reported that in just the first 10 days of 2019, 114 adults and children were reported missing in San Antonio; that figure does not include other areas of Bexar County.