MORGANS POINT RESORT, Texas — Drive-by parades have happened all across Central Texas for a list of reasons, like celebrating graduating high school seniors, teachers supporting their younger students, and celebrations when gatherings, like a baby shower, aren't possible.

"I was pretty upset because I wanted to see everybody," Allison Peebles said. "Especially before the baby came."

Peebles and her husband, Dustin, live in Morgans Point Resort and they're expecting their first child soon. A baby girl.

But they were scared the coronavirus pandemic was going to do to their hopes of celebrating the family milestone with their loved ones what its done for so much else worldwide: Cancel it.

"Being pregnant through all of this stuff going on, it's scary," Allison said. "I already don't want to go anywhere or do anything and then not being able to see my family, you know, we normally see our family all the time."

So, to celebrate safely, they set two tables at the top of their driveway that, one-by-one, family and friends lined up down the street able to hands these gifts to them for their coming baby. A thank you and conversation as they celebrate the occasion.

"It means the world to me," Dustin said. "It's priceless."

Because even when it can't be as it normally would, a couple hours celebrating life's most precious occasions with loved ones can make a remarkable difference.

Also on KCENTV.com

Yes, Temple Lake Park remains closed until further notice.

Killeen launches rent, utility relief programs for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Local senior gets generous tip while waiting tables at Austin restaurant

Here's how to give mom a special Mother's Day shout out on 6 News

Local veteran released from hospital to cheers after recovering from COVID-19