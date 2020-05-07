200 free meals to be given out daily for unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers

Beginning 12 p.m. Monday, DRG Concepts and 7740 Dallas will give out 200 free meals daily at Chop House Burger located at 1501 Main Street in downtown Dallas.

The DRG Community Kitchen program is launching an initiative to help feed restaurant and hospitality workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So many are members of the hospitality industry in our metroplex. We want to provide support for these professionals with some good food and comfort to help them navigate these challenging times to provide for themselves and their families," said Nafees Alam, CEO of DRG Concepts.

DRG Concepts says its downtown locations of Chop House Burger and Wild Salsa were among those businesses impacted during the pandemic when Shelter-in-Place regulations were instituted.

“The company saw firsthand the severe and painful financial impact on employees and the industry," a news release said.

DRG Community Kitchen has provided free meals to unemployed restaurant-industry workers since April.

Below is a photo of one of the meals to be given out: a main course of achiote chicken with cilantro rice and corn.

The company says donations to assist both frontline workers in hospitality and healthcare are welcome. Such tax-deductible donations can be made to the 501c3 7740Dallas by visiting its GoFundMe link.