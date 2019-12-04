SAN ANTONIO — State authorities are investigating after a shooting involving a Department of Public Safety trooper resulted in the death of one unidentified person with multiple active warrants.

The shooting, which unfolded in Boerne near I-10 and Pfiefer, was preceded by a brief pursuit that began with a traffic stop. DPS officials say a man left the vehicle and ran into some woods nearby, where an altercation resulted in the trooper firing at the suspect and killing him.

The driver of the car, an unidentified woman, took off away from police but was soon taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.