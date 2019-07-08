SAN ANTONIO — Annual back-to-school supply sheets list dozens of items, but even the most thorough checklists don't have everything.

"These are kids that live in our emergency family shelter," said Dante Salga of The Salvation Army. "Some of them have a backpack of clothes, and the shoes they came in with are falling apart."

The Salvation Army brought about 40 children to AJ's Shoes on the south side for something rarely listed, but always required, to set foot in a classroom. For the last 39 years, they have given kids a brand-new pair of shoes.

Rebecca, a sixth grader, chose a pair of new shoes that was different from anything she has ever owned.

"I got some black sparkly shoes," she said. "They're black, a different color, and they fit more."

Thousands of children have benefited from the program over the years.

"It's grown exponentially; when it started, there were just a few kids," Salga said.

While students walk out with a new pair of sneakers, the true back-to-school gift is something not always found in stores: confidence.

It helps students think about other back-to-school necessities - not on the supply checklist - like making new friends or getting good grades.

