Downtown San Antonio artwork honoring Black lives is becoming harder to recognize

The painted poem was meant to last until 2021. Just a month later, it's starting to fade.

SAN ANTONIO — In downtown San Antonio, this dream is starting to fade away.

“Jubilant and exuberant is the melanin of our skin from despair. We have arisen,” San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson said.

A mural containing those very words as part of a longer poem was painted around Travis Park in August as part of Centro San Antonio’s Art Everywhere SA initiative.

“This poem is prophetic," Sanderson said. "It's a proclamation. It's a charge."

The words, Sanderson says, came to her in a dream. But now, they're beginning to appear illegible.

The bright yellow paint was supposed to illuminate the busy downtown San Antonio area around Travis Park until 2021, but just over a month after apearing, the paint is starting to fade in some areas and chip in others.