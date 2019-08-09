SELMA, Texas — The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas is raising funds for the 2019 Buddy Walk and is asking the community to participate by donating or registering for the event.

The walk takes place Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m., at the River City Community Church on 16765 Lookout Road.

Registration Fees:

$10 - registrations between Aug. 1 and Sept. 20, t-shirt included

$10 - registrations between Sept. 21 and Sept. 30, t-shirt not guaranteed

$21 - there's still time to register from Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, t-shirt not guaranteed

You can register to start a team, join a team or participate on your own. Additional family members can be added by selecting "Add Another Registrant".

You can also choose to donate if you are unable to attend the event.

Visit the Buddy Walk of South Texas for more information.