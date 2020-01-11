Support our veterans: Donate to K9s for Warriors to help train service dogs

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is supporting K9s for Warriors and their mission to build a new facility here in San Antonio to train dogs to serve a special purpose.
The organization rescues dogs from local shelters and then trains them to help veterans who struggle with thoughts of suicide or who suffer from PTSD.
A decline in donations during this year's pandemic has caused the group's waiting list to get a service dog to go from two years to four years.
That's too long for our veterans to have to wait for the support of a service dog that could make a huge difference in their post-military life.
Your donation affects two lives: The veteran who receives a service dog, and the dog being rescued from a shelter. Learn more about K9s for Warriors here.
You can donate to help K9s for Warriors during our KENS 5 telethon on Veterans Day this November 11. You also can make a donation online now.