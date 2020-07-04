SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a March 25 story.

With the local stay-home order that is still in effect and continuing guidance to limit leaving your residence to only essential travel, the City of San Antonio is reminding people about resources it offers — and is continuing to offer — when it comes to fighting family violence.

Local leaders say you shouldn't hesitate to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency in your household, saying in a release that "social distancing does not mean distancing yourself from safety." Meanwhile, you can call (210)207-SAPD to report potential domestic violence incidents.

And, Family Violence Prevention Services is continuing to help out anyone seeking shelter. The number for that is (210)733-8810.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said last month that there had been a 21% jump in family violence calls compared to the same time last year, which Judge Monique Diaz attributed, in part, to higher stress levels amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Meanwhile, getting help from Family Violence Prevention Services – which offers emergency shelter, legal guidance and counseling – is free.

