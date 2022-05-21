To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Tito's invited all dogs named Tito to a mixer

Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka used the event on Saturday to raise money for a nonprofit pet rescue organization.

AUSTIN, Texas — The pups were calling the shots on Saturday afternoon for the first-ever “Dogs Named Tito” mixer, hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and dog photographer ZilkerBark.

Dogs who share the Austin-based vodka company’s name (and even dogs who don’t) were invited to make fur-ever friends at the Love, Tito’s retail store in celebration of the company's 25th anniversary.

The puppy party featured free swag for the dogs and $20 portraits by ZilkerBark to benefit Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that transports at-risk shelter pets to safe havens following natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires and earthquakes.

“It makes us smile when a fan reaches out excited to tell us they named their pup after their love of Tito’s!” said Beth Bellanti Pander, Vodka for Dog People program manager at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “It makes us smile even more when they include a picture. In celebration of our 25th anniversary and passion for animals, we’re thrilled to host our furry friends at the first-ever Dogs Named Tito mixer benefitting Wings of Rescue.”

The vodka company said in the early days of the distillery, it was often founder Bert “Tito” Beveridge and his dog, Dogjo, at the site.

“But, it didn’t take long for strays to smell her food and come looking for a bite,” the company said.

Tito’s said since then, it has rescued more than 100 distillery dogs and worked with animal-focused vet and transport nonprofits.