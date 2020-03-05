CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the stay-at-home order has expired, businesses and places of worship in Texas can open up doors to the public, to a certain degree.

Just because they are allowed to open their doors, doesn’t mean that they will.

3News' Ashley Gonzalez spoke to the Diocese of Corpus Christi to find out their plans for re-opening.

"Phase 1 of re-opening the state has begun, and as of May 1, some church restrictions have been lifted. And, even with some restrictions lifted, the Diocese of Corpus Christi says they’re still not ready to open their doors," says 3 News' Ashley Gonzalez.

"They have been closed since March 20, and Governor Greg Abbott's executive order allows for in-person church services, however, these checked boxes must be implemented," adds Ashley.

People who are considered at risk should continue to use online services, and a designated area inside the church must be assigned to at-risk attendees, and finally, there must be at least two empty seats or 6 feet between parties in any row.

And, at a local level, churches in the Corpus Christi Diocese will open their doors the weekend of May 9.

Bishop Michael Mulvey has been preparing for parishioners to follow guidelines together as a community.

Once again, Bishop Mulvey adds in a statement, "we must keep in mind that opening the church for masses and the other sacraments does not signal 'the end' of this contagious pandemic. Everyone's vigilance with proper distancing, good hygiene, and other measures is necessary whenever we gather," added Mulvey.

Some churches have been offering online church services, but with the state of Texas given the green light to re-open, many will be opening their doors in the next few weeks to come.

