SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old Devine girl is looking for her forever home.

We usually bring you our Forever Family stories every Saturday night, but wanted to tell you about Carla—a bright, energetic and affectionate young lady who started high school this year.

Carla loves listening to music, dancing and reading. She also enjoys being outdoors and loves anything to do with tech. She does struggle with socializing and communication, and so needs advocating and services for her educational and speech needs.

To get to know Carla better, contact Amber Winters with the Department of Family and Protective Services at (210)215-7816.

For general information about foster care or adoption, contact Family Tapestry at (210)503-4480.

Thank you to the Devine News for sharing Carla's story with KENS 5.