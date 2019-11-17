SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police officer hit by a car in October in the aftermath of a pursuit involving law enforcement got a big lift from the community on Saturday.

Fellow officers and friends of Ralph Delgado Jr. organized a BBQ sale and motorcycle fun ride at the KOA campground in east San Antonio.

Family members say Delgado, 38, has had numerous surgeries to repair damage to his leg, which was crushed by an out-of-control car. He was working the scene of a crash that ended the aforementioned pursuit on I-35 when he was hit.

Relatives say the officer still faces months of hard rehabilitation.