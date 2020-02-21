DEL RIO, Texas — Just months after moving into her new home Del Rio, Delihlah Jackson said she was shocked by her water bill.

When she first moved into her home in September of 2019, she said she expected her bill to arrive in late October, early November.

Jackson said it finally arrived in late November, and the bill was for $7.

“We paid it. We were ecstatic. We're first-time homeowners, so we don't really know what to expect,” she said.

And, then she received her December bill in January.

“It’s for almost $1,200. We never got any kind of notice or anything saying, ‘you’ve consumed a little more than usual,’” said Jackson.

The Del Rio native said she took her concerns to the City of Del Rio, and was told she likely had a leak.

Jackson said she got it fixed, and the city told her to wait until next month.

“February came around and I got my next bill for about $1,900. I expected it to be high. I didn't expect it to be that much higher since I fixed it,” said Jackson.

She said she went back up to city hall multiple times and got the runaround.

Jackson said the city was saying she consumed over 300,000 gallons of water.

“I mean, I'm bewildered. My stuff would be floating down the street right now if I was using that much,” said Jackson.

Jackson is not alone.

Del Rio native Brenda Lee Ker said her billing cycle from October to November was over $700.

“I've never had to pay this much and even in, I believe it was December or January, I gave $200 each month and I just recently got another bill and it's still $700,” said Ker.

The mom of six said they don’t have a pool, or even water the grass that much.

“So, I told them, I said there's no way that my bill can be $700. I don't even pay that in light. I can I pay two of my car payments with $700,” said Ker.

Many others sharing the same frustrations as Jackson and Ker, taking to social media to voice their concerns.

KENS 5 reached out to city leaders in hopes of getting some answers.

Mayor Bruno Lozano said the problems started when the city experienced a cyber-attack last year, a massive ransomware attack essentially holding the city’s data hostage.

“What we thought was just the Wi-Fi being down turned out to be the entire system being held hostage,” said Lozano.

Lozano said the cyber-attack knocked the entire utility billing system offline for all 16,000 accounts, then leaving it up to four-meter readers to catch up when they got everything back online over a week later.

“Employees were physically going and checking water meters and they're collecting the data, but the data is no longer communicating to the system. And, so that began the series events that led into what we're in today,” said Lozano.

Due to the back-up of the billing system, the billing cycle and days charged for service didn’t match up.

For example, one billing cycle would indicate 30 days, but customers were being charged for 26 days.

Then a few months later, a billing cycle would indicate 32 days, and the days customers were being charged were 50 days, leaving customers confused and frustrated.

“By the time it gets printed on the bill itself, it didn't match the service date. That to me, you know, it's a no brainer,” said Lozano. “It should match the billing cycle. But, for whatever reason, the data didn't match the document that was sent out to the citizen.”

An explanation, said city officials, for the fluctuating water bills.

City leaders admit the baffling bills were confusing.

“That’s the city’s fault, talk about transparency,” said District 1 City Councilman, Alfredo Carranza. “We’ve identified a problem, let’s fix it.”

“I don't think we realized the gravity or how large the affected the population was going to be once the transparency of this cycle not matching the billed time was occurring,” said Lozano.

When KENS 5 asked city leaders about the citizens’ unexplained high water bills, like Jackson and Ker’s, they said each concern will have to be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

City Manager Matt Wojnowski said the billing cycles are finally caught up, and the number of days billed should match the days charged.

Lozano said he encourages concerned citizens to call his office if they aren’t getting a response from customer service representatives.

“There are some deficiencies in every department, but utility building is something that needs to function efficiently, effectively and correctly—monthly,” said Lozano. “We can't let something like this occur again.”

Lozano and other city leaders are holding a special city council meeting Thursday night to hear citizens’ concerns.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center.