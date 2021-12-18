Decide to Ride: Initiative encourages making a plan to get a safe ride home

If you're planning to attend a holiday party with an adult beverage that has your name on it, there's a new incentive for you to get a safe ride home.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're planning to attend a holiday party and if there's an adult beverage with your name on it, there's a new incentive for you to get a safe ride home.

A newly formed group wants to cut the cost of not one – but two of your Uber rides so you don't drink and drive.

"We hope people take advantage of it," said Natalie Paulus, Manager of Victim Services for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in San Antonio. "I think [our coalition is] going to do a lot of great things."

In a first of its kind partnership, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is collaborating with Silver Eagle Beverages, Anheuser-Busch and Uber to focus on an end to drunk driving.

"We're not against the alcohol industry. We're just against people driving impaired," said Paulus. "[The alcohol industry] can be really big proponents and a really big help in the community as we're pushing out the same message of don't drink and drive."

The new initiative by the coalition is called "Decide to Ride".

The goal is simple: To get people to plan ahead for a safe ride home from holiday celebrations.

"You're with friends and someone is trying to drive off, let's see what we can do to stop them or get them a safe ride home," said Paulus. "It really is down to each individual."

Beginning December 23 through January 1, you can get a $10 Uber ride credit. It's two $5 vouchers for two rides.

"We want to make your night, your afternoon a little bit easier," said Paulus. "We're gonna help you make sure you get home safely or get to wherever you need to go safely."

Silver Eagle Beverages said to KENS 5, "Silver Eagle Beverages is proud to sponsor this new program in the hopes that this initiative reaches and encourages consumers to plan ahead for a safe ride before they even take their first sip."

Company officials tell us there's an average of 300,000 crashes a day and 10,000 deaths related to alcohol-impaired driving in the U.S. every year – and this problem is 100% preventable.

To claim your $5 vouchers, scan the QR code below or click this link https://r.uber.com/rGWH8Em78Ih.