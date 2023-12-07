Dead body found in field near shopping center, BCSO says

Salazar says it's too early to tell if the heat or foul play contributed to her death.

SAN ANTONIO — According to BCSO, a dead body was found near a shopping center on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found in a field nearby a shopping center at the intersection of Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar says a person driving an ATV reported they found a female deceased body in a field.

When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old woman partially clothed with some signs of trauma, according to officials.

Witnesses in the area say the woman was homeless.