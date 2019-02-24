SAN ANTONIO — It's called the Dad 2.0 Summit, a time when hundreds of dad bloggers, social media leaders and marketers come together in one place to discuss their craft and, ultimately, enhancing the modern perception of being a father.

This year the summit was held right here in the Alamo City. KENS 5's Phil Anaya stopped by and sat down for a candid conversation with feature speaker and actor Dax Shepard.

Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, are no strangers to San Antonio, so among the topics of conversation was the city and also what fatherhood means to him.

Watch the above video for more.