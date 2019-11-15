SAN ANTONIO — Cathy White always goes to McAllister Park.

"It is just part of what we have always done," she said.

She rides with a local bicycle group called the "Rebel Buddies." However, one day her spin took an unexpected turn.

"Absolutely happened to me," she said. "They knew what to look for, busted the window, grabbed it and they were gone."

The experience she's describing is when criminals broke into her car, stealing money and taking it for a joyride.

"By the time, I got home and called the park police, they had already charged some fuel, some beer and a flat screen TV at Target," she said.

KENS 5 reviewed crime data over the last six months for the city's five largest parks – Olmos Basin, McAllister, Medina River Natural Area, Friedrich Wilderness and South Side Lions – to find which are the safest and most dangerous for families.

The two most-common crimes are vehicle burglaries and lewd conduct.

McAllister Park ranks No. 1 for both.

"We actually were riding and interrupted some behavior," White said. "But, you know what, to each their own. But just go somewhere else. "

At Olmos Basin Park, there were 14 reports of lewd conduct over the last six months—the most-reported crime.

At McAllister Park, the last six months saw 23 reprorts of vehicle burglary, 16 reports of lewd conduct and three reported incidents involving guns.

The Medina River Natural Area is a safe one to visit; San Antonio Police said there were no reports at this location.

However, Friedrich Wilderness Park saw two cases of theft and three cases of burglary of a vehicle over the last six months.

South Side Lions Park, meanwhile, saw one report of burglary of a vehicle, four reports of lewd conduct, one report of theft and 10 reports of fights.

Sexually deviant behavior was the most-reported crime at Olmos Basin. In May, there was a high-profile case that rocked San Antonio, when a jogger fought off a man accused of trying to sexually assault her in the middle of the day. The perpetrator still hasn't been caught.

Yvonne Ocanas, a mother, also frequents McAllister Park.

"We come out here, you figure there is families, there is kids and we are all looking out for each other. So we do," she said. "We let our guard down."

The other parks like Frederick Wilderness and South Side Lions had the lowest number of vehicle burglaries and lewd conduct. But there were still calls for assaults, fights and shootings.

Doug Greene with the San Antonio Police Department said, in general, city parks are safe. However, he said these findings should be a wake-up call.

"Unfortunately, that is where we see most of our victims just get caught up—they become complacent," he said. "They are unaware and not vigilant."

Best Park Practices:

Use the buddy system, go to park with a friend or groups of friends and try not to stray away from the pack.

Be aware of your surroundings, if you see something that doesn't look right, SAY SOMETHING.

Carry a charged cell phone and proper identification.

Communicate to friends and family where you're going.

Remain on the main trails.

Trust your instincts.

Take care in acknowledging strangers, make eye contact with people and use commanding voice presence.

Dial 911 for an emergency and use mile and quarter-mile markers to identify your location.

Dial (210)207-SAPD (7273) for non-emergencies.

Carry a sound-making device.

If listening to music on head phones or earbuds, be aware of your surroundings. Consider using only one earbud.

Wear bright or light colored clothing so you're easily seen.

Carry water.

Observe posted rules and park hours.

Park in well-lit areas, and keep personal belongings in your vehicle out of sight.

Leave valuables at home.

Ocanas said she's guilty of letting her guard down, but not anymore.

"You would like to think that those things aren't happening, but that is not the reality," she said. "It is better to be safe than sorry."

