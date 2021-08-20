Dance competition takes on new meaning after San Antonio man loses wife while training

“I’m hoping that wherever she is when she’s watching me, I’m going to feel that support."

SAN ANTONIO — For John Martin, dancing has been therapeutic. After his wife, Angel, died suddenly, he says he needed it more than ever before.

Angel was John's biggest supporter, which is way he made the difficult decision to continue dancing after receiving tragic news.

“The decision to continue to dance was really born out of me saying, 'How do I celebrate my wife? How do I express the love I have for her and my appreciation for our life together?'" Martin said.

He and his professional dance partner, Judith Gibson, are getting ready to compete in the local Renaissance with the Stars dance contest, which features a field of contestants made up of San Antonio CEOs, elected officials, community advocates and leaders who volunteer to compete with a partner.

The audience watches either in-person or virtually and votes by donating money to the team they want to see win.

“He’s worked so hard in the last two weeks; it’s been so amazing. I admire his progress through all of it,” Gibson said of John's dedication.

The money earned benefits the San Antonio Area African American Fund, which supports causes addressing long-term economic, justice, social, education, and health challenges in the city.

For Martin, the chance to dance means so much more.

“I want to do whatever I can to honor her memory, and this is one of the ways I can say publicly how important she was to me and I’ll continue to love her through this dance,” Martin said.

Renaissance with the Stars makes its return Saturday. Martin says for him, it’ll be a tribute to the time he shared with his Angel.

“I’m hoping that wherever she is when she’s watching me, I’m going to be filling those eyes. I’m going to feel that support," he said. "That’s what I’m dancing for."