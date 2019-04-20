SAN ANTONIO — Jewel of Art Dance Studio is preparing for the launch of its first annual community festival, Jewel Fest, to be held Saturday from moon to 7 p.m.

Dance students are looking forward to being joined by a variety of local artists and performers to put on a Fiesta-themed experience on the lot across from the Woodlawn Theater. Studio Founder and Director Jackleen Rios admits she almost quit on her dreams after several rejections in auditions for professional dance projects.

“I even changed my (college) major,” she said. “I just didn’t feel like I was myself until I got back into it. Dance is who I am, and it's what I've done since I was 4 years old.”

Now a successful businesswoman, choreographer and performer, Rios devotes herself to her community and her dance kids.

“When I look into my students, I see potential, I see brilliance, I see value and I see pureness,” she said. “Jewel of Art Dance Studio is intended for creating refined and brilliant dancers to be able to shine both on-stage and off-stage.”

The Jewel Fest will feature special performances from Rios’s students and staff members, including numbers by the Jackson Five and, of course, Selena.

Rios said she considers it a privilege to use her dream to make dreams come true for kids who aspire to impact the world through dance. She's looking forward to providing exposure for her students each year through Jewel Fest, in turn allowing them to grow in confidence as performers.

"These kids mean everything to me," she said. "If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today."

As the coal endures the painful transformation to become a diamond, so has Rios discovered the Jewel of Art through her life's most difficult challenges. For more information about Jewel of Art Dance Studio and its events, click here.