June 26, 2015 brought a milestone moment for the LGBTQ community. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal across the country.

However, despite facing criticism, this anniversary comes as San Antonio installs its first pride crosswalk on Wednesday.

City crews on Tuesday cleaned-up to prepare for the big day. They're installing rainbow crosswalks at North Main avenue and Evergreen Street. In the meantime, one San Antonio gay couple is not only celebrating their pride but the landmark decision that united them as one.

Vanessa and Ayanna Mayfield remember that historic day. The Mayfields are a proud lesbian couple who have been happily married for two years.

"We have been legitimized," they said. "It’s not, ‘Oh you all are playing house, you all are shacking up,’ or something like that. No, we are a real family, just like you."

This is a prideful week in San Antonio. District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino said Wednesday that San Antonio will become the second city in Texas to have a pride crosswalk.

"I think it is a great symbol, a great first-step," he said. "In a sense, it symbolizes the bridge on a conversation about policies that are inclusive of everyone."

Instead of paint, crews will use a thermoplastic product for it to be more durable. Councilman Trevino says that $25,000 in private funds was raised to install it in the heart of the LGBTQ area of the city. Approximately $20,000 in tax dollars, already allocated for a crosswalk, is also being used toward the project.

On Saturday, the city will hold its "Pride Bigger than Texas" pride parade and festival. The crosswalk is scheduled to be completed around 6 p.m. Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting right beforehand. The city will be monitoring traffic during the six-month period following installation to make sure it is not a distraction.

