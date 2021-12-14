CPS Energy announces changes to outage circuits. Here's what it means for customers.

The announcement came as CPS Energy hosted a public input session on Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy announced they've changed their outage circuits during a public input session Monday night.

CPS Energy says the change should create shorter outages, however more customers will be affected.

The public session also included discussion about CPS Energy's proposed rate hike where customers' bills would increase about 5 dollars every month.

CPS Energy says the proposed rate would help for power generation projects, future technology, and keep/hire employees.

Many customers complained about the plan.

There will be another town hall tonight at 6:30 p.m. This town hall will be virtual.