SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family hopes to finally return home this weekend after a vacation to Europe turned into a country-hopping excursion as travel restrictions were announced.

Ramiro Chavez says he, his wife and their two sons landed in Portugal for a trip last week, before President Donald Trump announced he was imposing travel restrictions from Europe for a month, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To avoid being stuck in Europe, they hopped on a flight to the North African country of Morocco. Later, they found out that nation was closing its borders.

As recently as Thursday night, the family had no idea how they would get home. Now, the U.S. Department of State has organized a rescue flight from Morocco to London, along with about 150 other American families.

The Chavez' say the whole experience has been surreal.

"We got there, and it was like how you see in the movies where people are running to the airplane and it's chaotic and you're flying off as soon as the army takes over or the zombies or whatever it is that's happening in the movie," Ramiro Chavez said. "Except organized, and very quick."

They believe they'll be arriving in Dallas on Saturday. They aren't feeling sick, but they say they expect to be screened for coronavirus symptoms when they land.

