SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert wasn't happy to say the least on Good Friday.

"Maybe I am raising too much hell," he said. "This could have been crucifixion in this community with the spread of this."

The Precinct 4 Commissioner was reacting to new developments that 50 residents were moved out of the River City Care Center to make room for potential future coronavirus patients. On Friday, workers could be seen clearing the necessary space after River City was deemed one of two local facilities where local nursing home residents who test positive could be housed.

Dignowity Hills activist Liz Franklin and other residents in the neighborhood aren't happy about it.

"It speaks of secrecy," she said. "And it speaks on some level that you knew what you were doing is wrong."

Local leaders acknowledged the frustration.

"I don't blame them," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in his daily update alongside Mayor Ron Nirenberg Friday evening. "Nobody wants to take care of people like this. Nobody wants them in their neighborhood. But it wasn't a decision we made."

Wolff and Nirenberg said the companies who own these facilities selected the locations, and they hope they won't end up having to be used.

"If something else does happen with one of our residents in Bexar County, we want to make sure they have a place to stay that would be isolated from anyone else that is well," Nirenberg said.

This new strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 comes after more than 70 residents and staff at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus. Wolff made it clear those positive residents are staying put.

"They are staying where they are," he said.

The mayor and judge said their first selection would be the Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare on the west side. They said it is is newer and has more than 100 beds. Wolff, meanwhile, said he doubts they will need to use the east-side facility.

As of now, no resident is scheduled to move into either location.

