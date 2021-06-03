How did COVID-19 vaccine forms containing personal information end up blowing in the wind on the northwest side?

A representative with CVS Pharmacy said the documents are comprised of the portions given to customers. Still, many questions linger.

SAN ANTONIO — Piles of littered paper containing private medical and personal information have been blowing in the wind near the busy intersection of Eckhert and Bandera roads in northwest San Antonio.

One business owner said he collected a big stack of documents that includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, insurance information and copies of ID cards with photographs on Thursday.

A spot check of the area Thursday night yielded a tall collection of COVID-19 vaccine intake consent forms, all emblazoned with the logo of CVS Pharmacy and including the address of the nearest store almost two miles away at 8602 Huebner.

Neighbors who looked over the pile of documents expressed shock.

One man exclaimed, "It's crazy! Why would this be on the ground?"

"I wouldn't want anyone knowing any of my personal information, anywhere," another said. "This is unbelievable."

CVS corporate spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said the forms do not appear to be the responsibility of the company, because they are given to the customers who are given vaccines. Describing yellow and pink multi-part forms, DeAngelis said the top page of the document is kept by the company but the material blowing around as litter is the portion of the document kept by consumers.

DeAngelis went on to say that even though the store has two waste containers on site, one for trash and another for recycling cardboard, all medical records with confidential patient information are handled separately, by being shredded and disposed of via a provider authorized to carry out such services.

One local manager for the company confirmed a clue about the documents, saying the CVS location did recently provide an on-site COVID vaccination clinic for the residents of The Waterford, a senior living community, nearby at 8851 Huebner.

The vast majority of the names listed on the documents share that address.

A local manager for The Waterford said they were unable to confirm many details about any health services, citing resident confidentiality.

The manager did say all documents containing health information are routinely shredded, packed in boxes, taped shut and then secured in plastic garbage bags.

When questioned about how intact forms ended up on streets more than a mile away, the manager said she would check with the vendor who provides waste removal services. She went on to point out that The Waterford is a gated community with limited access to the grounds, including the area where trash is collected.

Representatives from both groups promised to look into the matter to stop a similar event from happening in the future.

KENS 5 did offer to return the documents to The Waterford for proper disposal.