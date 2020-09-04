SAN ANTONIO — Here's some good news for your Thursday!

The COVID-19 Response Fund started by the San Antonio Area Foundation, United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County, and other partners has grown to $3.9 million.

The fund, which launched on March 20, was started as a way to help nonprofits serving the city's most vulnerable populations amid the coronavirus pandemic. More specifically, the fund provides grants to local nonprofits addressing the following five key areas:

the economic impact of reduced and lost work due to the broader coronavirus outbreak

the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by COVID-19 related closures

increased demand for medical information and support

fear and confusion about the outbreak amongst our most vulnerable residents

resources available for families of school-aged children

$1.1 million has been awarded to 36 nonprofits so far, with more grants in progress.

To apply for a grant, fill out an online application here.

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so here.