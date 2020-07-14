Bexar County's emergency management coordinator passes away

County officials confirmed the passing of Kyle Coleman on Tuesday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — A top Bexar County disaster preparedness and response official has died. According to a county spokesperson, Kyle Coleman passed away Tuesday evening from unspecified factors.

Coleman was the emergency management coordinator for Bexar County, responsible for heading up the planning and implementation of procedures to deal with local emergencies, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"He was a dedicated public servant for many years and a tireless advocate for the region," the county said in a statement.

It's unclear as of now if Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Lampright or someone else will step into the role of emergency management coordinator in the interim.