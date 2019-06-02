SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio District One City Councilman Roberto Trevino is stumping for a shower on wheels for the homeless. He said it can provide so much needed support.

"While I know there are many other issues to think about, we are not discounting any of that," he said. "We are simply saying, 'this is another layer of support to help people.'"

Norman Johns has been homeless for about six years.

"We have to help somebody," he said. "You can't just look at a person and they are homeless and say, 'I am going to walk over them.' You can't do that."

Johns usually helps others on the streets. He has a message to city leaders.

"Councilman, mayor, people in power, help these people," he said. "Don't just overlook them. Please help these people, and I am one of them."

Councilman Trevino said we should be acting. The mobile trailer would have three showers.

"$58,000 is a real drop in the bucket for the credible impact that it is going to give these folks," he said. "This is a much-needed tool."

Trevino said something simple as a shower would mean so much.

"To provide hygiene is something I think is a compassionate way to support people that are really in a bad position," he said.

Trevino said the trailer could be used in different areas around the city, or at different events like city clean up's.

"It would help a whole lot," Johns said. "It would help a lot."

Haven for Hope is on board with the idea. It serves half of San Antonio's homeless population. Director of Development Celeste Eggert said this will help reach those it doesn't serve.

"It is critical for our people to have access to basic resources like showers," she said.

The next step is for this proposal to go to a full council vote. Trevino said if this idea works, he would like to purchase more trailers in the future. He also added he has received a lot of support from businesses and community members.