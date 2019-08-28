SAN ANTONIO — District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez is cleaning up a well-known hot spot for panhandlers. In the latest clean up, he said panhandlers left behind drugs, syringes, and loose change.

He said the generosity of San Antonio is fueling the opioid epidemic. "We're empowering an opioid addiction that quite honestly, we could stop," he said. Pelaez was focused on the intersection of De Zavala and I-10 on the northwest side.

On Friday, his team, along with SAPD officers, dug up care packages, uneaten food, full water bottles and loose change. They also found drugs. He went live on Facebook. The video has nearly 70,000 views.

"We have seen heroin, meth, pipes, half smoked rocks," he said. "We have seen syringes still containing drugs in them."

The councilman has made it his mission to discourage drivers from giving to panhandlers, especially money. "The only person whose life is getting enhanced is the drug dealers," the councilman said. "In fact, we are all enabling very serious, powerful addiction."

He knows San Antonio is full of generous hearts. "Please stop rolling down your window," he said.

The councilman is just pleading to give a little differently, directly to the charity. "Even if we can't solve the problem of panhandling in San Antonio, by way of this program, the conversation to me is the success."

You can text SAGIVES to 41444 to donate. Your phone then receives a link outlining the impact of your donation: Providing transportation, getting IDs for the homeless, mental health and medical services, access to housing and preventing homelessness entirely.

