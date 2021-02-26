SAPD, SAFD, other city vehicles suffer $1.78 million in damages from winter storm

Some of the vehicles had dead batteries, while others were deemed total losses.

SAN ANTONIO — Last week's winter storms weren't just damaging to San Antonio residents' wellbeing and their properties—the city incurred heavy damages, as well.

Records provided by the city to KENS 5 show more than 90 city-owned vehicles – most of them belonging to San Antonio's city and fire departments – were damaged in some way or another while responding to the historic weather event, to the tune of $1.78 million. The biggest line item in the city's report is a loss of $875,000 attributed to a SAFD engine deemed a total loss.

Most of the other vehicles' damages are attributed to body damage, equipment damage or dead batteries amid the freezing temperatures.