In the latest development of slowing operations in the San Antonio amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has instructed property owners to put a hold on evictions "for at least the next 30 days," beginning Monday.

The order also reminds the community that all jury trials are to be suspended through April 16. Among the most high-profile of criminal trials now on hold is that of Otis McKane, who is charged with capital murder in the 2016 killing of a San Antonio Police detective.

There are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the U.S. In Texas, the number of cases stands at 57, according to the latest update from Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday afternoon.

