AUSTIN, Texas — While keeping the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Austin police officers are also giving back to local restaurants, food banks and businesses.

"The Austin community has never been challenged like the way COVID-19 is challenging us now," said Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association (APA). "You can be assured that Austin police officers are working long hours to keep our community safe."

The APA and the officers it serves are supporting local restaurants and businesses within the Austin community – and encouraging Austinites to do the same.

"Our officers feel incredibly thankful to still be working and supporting the community that has been so good to us. We encourage our community members to buy local and support our great local business who are suffering dearly during this pandemic," Casaday said.

The boards of the APA and Austin Cops for Charities voted to donate to the Central Texas Food Bank, for a total donation of $10,000. Both boards are continuously supporting local businesses by having them provide hot meals for officers.

"Our goal is to make sure we take care of our officers, support local restaurants and support our community by our donation to the Central Texas Food Bank," Casaday said.

If you would like to help local restaurants and help feed first responders, go to the Austin Cops for Charities website and click "donate."

