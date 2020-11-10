Community volunteers unite to help Von Ormy man after fire destroys house

Michael Barrington said the blaze eliminated his vast collection of vinyl, cookbooks and encyclopedias.

VON ORMY, Texas — Strangers have come together to help a 64-year-old Von Ormy man whose home was destroyed in a fire a couple weeks ago.

Michael Barrington has lived along Lonesome Trail in Von Ormy for over 40 years. His only mode of transportation was his bicycle.

“Nothing left anymore now,” Barrington said.

Barrington now lives in a tent surrounded by debris. Flames leveled his trailer home a couple weeks ago, but he wasn’t inside at the time. Barrington’s charred possessions remain scattered everywhere.

Fire officials have not confirmed with KENS 5 the cause of the blaze.

“Everything’s gone. All my collections, my record collection, book collections, cook books and encyclopedias,” Barrington said.

Community volunteers have been caring for Barrington since the beginning by organizing a Go Fund Me, which has raised over $2,400.

Melissa Longoria and Michelle Castelos are among the leading community volunteers helping Barrington with temporary shelter, showers, food and other services.

They’re also working on cleaning up the property before installing a new home.

“It’s been a lot of work. It’s been a lot frustration,” Longoria said. “We got him an RV and somebody donated a shed and in matter of couple days, he’ll have a home of his own again.”

No longer will Barrington be living in a tent, nor will he have to worry about being alone on Lonesome Trail.

“Thank you, God bless you,” Barrington said.