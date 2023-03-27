Community steps up to support veteran and barber as he fights lung cancer

Derrick 'Detail' Johnson served in Bosnia and spent time around burn pits. As he fights his cancer, friends and strangers are raising money to help him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A local veteran who made a name for himself as a barber is seeing a groundswell of support in his fight against lung cancer.

Sitting in the makeshift barber station his wife and brother set up in his kitchen, Derrick "Detail" Johnson coughs into his elbow. He said the extra coughing (and pain) is something he’s been learning to live with now.

"Actually, I broke two ribs coughing,” he said “So yeah, it's, like, extra painful when I cough."

Last November, Johnson was diagnosed with lung cancer. Since then, his regulars at South Crown Barbershop haven't seen much of him.

"This the first time in since I started that they haven't seen me on a Friday or Saturday." Johnson said. "I've literally been out of work. 'Detail is not cutting hair. That's like unheard of.'"

Johnson was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma of the lungs, which is common among veterans who have spent time around burn pits. Johnson was in the Army for four years and the National Guard for three.

He said he served 8 months in Bosnia and did spend time around burn pits, but it wasn’t until speaking with a VA social worker that he realized they were connected.

"Oh, I had no idea, to be honest with you. I had no idea," he said.

Johnson said he's been cutting hair since he was seven years old and that his work had taken him around the world. He said he’s cut the hair of people like former Spurs DeJuan Blair and George Hill, as well as Musicians French Montana and Mario.

"I don't consider myself a celebrity barber either. Let me say that,” he said. “But the guy that comes to me, I was just there Friday every Friday, he's the true celebrity to me."

Johnson has applied for disability benefits through the PACT act, but with two kids in college and two more still in school, he needed to find some way to bring in money in the meantime. He said it was hard for him to even consider reaching out for help.

"Yeah, not... I mean for some things. Yeah. Cause, you know, I'll pay for it. But this is something I can't pay for."

In two days, the GoFundMe page Johnson started to help pay his bills has raised over $10,000