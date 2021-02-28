Community ramping up efforts to help the homeless, one meal at a time

Himself having lived on the street just three years ago, Lee Edwards says he knows firsthand how hard life can be.

SAN ANTONIO — Three years ago, Lee Edwards says, he was homeless.

“I know what it feels like. I know it’s a hard life,” Lee said. “We’re not going to change anyone’s situation today, but we can change somebody’s day today.”

It’s because of that experience that he and his wife, Etoye Edwards, have decided to give back the best way they can.

“Our thought was that we were going to start feeding the less fortunate.” Lee Edwards said.

“We gave out spaghetti dinners and chili. We also gave out care packages with tooth brushes, snacks, juice, women’s sanitary products, shoes, socks,” Etoye Edwards listed off.

But it’s the love and words of encouragement they’re also offering that means the most to the people they’re able to help.

“I used to tell myself it doesn’t matter what situation you’re in, if you focus on the good. There’s always bad around, but I keep my mind on the good, and ask God for help,” San Antonio resident Matthew Mendez said.

Mendez says he didn’t know what he was going to eat on this particular day, but when he walked by and noticed Brown Bag Blessings Ministries was doing, he knew it was heaven-sent.

“I was hungry, and I was like, 'Wow,' and to have a nice meal and some words of wisdom and encouragement—it went a long way,” Mendez said.

The Edwards are hoping to soon start coming out twice a month to continue helping those like Mendez who have fallen on tough times.

“There are veterans here—women and children. So we as a community have to help," Lee Edwards said. "We can’t keep turning our backs on them because they aren’t going anywhere."