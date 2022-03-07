'Using our voices' | Community rallies in support of abortion rights in downtown San Antonio

Lining Dolorosa in downtown San Antonio, there were chants from children, women and men who say they are fighting for a woman’s right to an abortion.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The dozens of people that gathered outside of the Bexar County Courthouse on Sunday all had one unifying message, that came from women, children and even healthcare providers.

Lining Dolorosa in downtown San Antonio, there were chants from children, women and men who say they are fighting for a woman’s right to an abortion.

“It’s not just about reproductive rights, it’s about bodily autonomy….I don’t know she’s going to have the ability to say no,” said Alexis Whyte, a military spouse who attended the rally with her young daughter.

“It helps to have some big conversations about things a too big of a concept for her to grasp, but they can see we’re not here, we’re not alone,” Whyte said.

Not alone—but fighting opposing views.

While many were disappointed in Roe V Wade overturning—some have expressed relief.

Anti-abortion groups such as Texas Right to Life think it’s important to take care of the unborn.

Friday, the Texas Supreme Court overruled a judge in Harris County – who had temporarily blocked the state’s “pre-Roe” abortion ban.

In an advisory, attorney general Ken Paxton wrote that he will do everything to protect the unborn and uphold state law.

Lawmakers like Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott—drew ire from protesters like Alexis Wiesenthal.

“I have seen my patients suffer greatly within the past few weeks, so the most important thing we can do is get out and vote,” Wiesenthal said.

While the fighting has spanned generations—Whyte says her daughter is the reason why she’s not quitting.