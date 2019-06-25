SAN ANTONIO — A beloved server at a San Antonio staple is fighting a rare form of cancer that has aggressively spread. The illness is keeping young mom Madison Delvalle from waiting tables at Little Red Barn. However, the community is rallying behind the bride to be. Delvalle, right now, has a lot of support from her family like sister Rosalinda Garcia. They've been with each other through thick and thin.

"My stomach just hurts all the time," she said. "You are taking pain medicine every three hours. And doing that to your body, not knowing if it is going to work, it is so hard."

At the end of April, the 27-year-old mother found out she has cancer.



"When you see me it looks like I'm pregnant, but it is all the tumors in my belly that are slowly growing," she said.

Clear-cell sarcoma is a rare form of cancer and they said right now doctors don't know how to treat it.



"That is the hardest part is not knowing anything really," she said.

Garcia said the unknown is what is making it challenging for the family.

"You are waiting to see what is the next step, and they don't know," she said. "There is no by the book. They are just going with the flow to see what is working, but in the meantime if nothing is working, it is getting worse. And that is what's hard."



In just two months, the mother lost 35 pounds. She can barely walk, and can no longer work.



"We try to live life like it is normal," she said. "But it is hard. It is hard when I want to play with my baby and I can't, when I try to pick him up and it is hard."



For the better part of ten years, she has worked at Little Red Barn Steakhouse with her sister. The place is like family.



"I tell her every day, I love you," Garcia said. "I wish she didn't have to go through this. And she is the sweetest person inside and out."

Delvalle doesn't know how much time she has left, but one thing is certain she wants to make it to her wedding. Her boyfriend of three years just proposed at the hospital. The big day is August 3.



"I am looking forward to it all the time," she said. I am looking at wedding dresses, hairstyles, and makeup, flowers cake and everything."



The sisters are praying for a miracle. They hope they can find a doctor who can help.

"I want somebody who had the experience that has had a patient with this, and see what they know," Garcia said. "I want their knowledge to help her. If they see this, Help. It is what I am praying for. I want to say that she is a cancer survivor that is the ultimate goal."

She just stared Chemo and will go back to the doctor in four weeks. In the meantime, her family at the restaurant is raising funds for Delvalle. They want to send her on a trip. You can donate here.