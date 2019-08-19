SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio community on Sunday rallied behind a family who lost four members in a triple murder-suicide.

On Sunday, several well-known Tejano bands donated their time to perform in a benefit concert for the Hurtado-Guillen and Gonzalez families.

Christina Gonzalez spoke to KENS 5 the day after she lost all her loved ones.

According to police, on August 5, Gonzales's brother killed their mother, grandmother, uncle, and then took his own life. The family's southwest side home on Dream Valley Lane was also set on fire.

"They were just innocent bystanders, just caught up in somebody who was not mentally stable," she said.

Southside business owner Rudy Lopez wanted to help, and organized the concert to help the family.

"I have had my hands tied financially for me to be able to proceed with anything," Gonzalez said.

Lopez is well connected in the music industry and got more than 10 Tejano bands to perform at his expo hall. All proceeds raised will go to the family.

"The story that you hear about people making benefits is usually (for) one victim," he said. "Here we had four victims, unfortunately. It is hard."

Thousands of Tejano fans, along with family and friends, showed up Sunday in support. Gonzales took notice.

"It is so comforting," Gonzalez said. "I know I have said this many times, but I honestly can't thank everyone enough. There is no way I could have done this on my own. There is no way."

Gonzalez said her mother did not have insurance. Her grandmother and uncle are from Mexico, and she is working to get the correct paperwork to give them a proper burial there.

If you would like to help the family, click here.