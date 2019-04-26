SAN ANTONIO — A historic statue of Jesus was shattered during Holy Week. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church doesn't have a clue who caused the damage. However, its prayers are being answered with generous help from the community.

Ephraim Bosmans grew up praying to the statue, but now it is destroyed.

"The statue has missing a hand, the head was split open, and the eyes were gouged out," he said. It is heartbreaking he is not here."

Bosmans grew up going to the church on El Paso Street. He said the statue outside has been there since he was a kid.

"It is in an outdoor sanctuary where any of us can come out and pray with the kids, or with family," he said.

Last week, the statue was fine one day and then the next it was broken.

"The initial report it was vandalized," Bosmans said. "I am hoping that is not the case."

A person with the church office tells KENS 5 someone may have tried to grab it and caused the damage, but they didn't tell anyone. The church did contact police.

Church members like Bosmans are raising money to replace it. He said it would have cost more to fix it. So far, he has collected nearly $3,000, AND some of the money came from Barbara Franklin.

"I'm glad I would be able to do my part and contribute to the community," she said.

The church will soon replace the statue, and it has received an outpouring of support from others as well. They will be able to use funds to replace or repair other statues at the church.

Bosmans also donated security cameras to install outside the sanctuary.