Community partners using friendly competition to shine light on beauty of the east side

Christmas spirit has arrive on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — At the Stella Austin Community Center, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the east-side community just got a little brighter.

“We had a ton of trees in the back of the auditorium, and I said, 'Why don’t we do an outdoor winter wonderland and reach out to community partners and put it together for a community fair?'" said Liz Franklin, a board member of the community center.

It’s a community fair they’ve done the past two months, offering free services to those living in the area. But this month, the fair will feature a little Christmas magic.

“Those partners come out every month without a tree, and the fact that I said, 'Hey you want to decorate too?' It’s incredible to see,” Franklin said.

“There’s hope during this season. Even with everything that’s going on,” Texas Kidney Foundation CEO Tiffany Jones-Smith said.

Jones-Smith said her organization will be offering free kidney checks for the people who drive through the winter wonderland-themed community fair.

“Regardless of what’s going on, whether we’re in a pandemic or not, we are there offering them healthcare and quality services throughout the year,” Jones-Smith said.

These community partners hope this friendly Christmas tree competition helps people feel that much closer to normalcy.