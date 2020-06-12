Community partners using friendly competition to shine light on beauty of the east side

SAN ANTONIO — At the Stella Austin Community Center, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the east-side community just got a little brighter.
“We had a ton of trees in the back of the auditorium, and I said, 'Why don’t we do an outdoor winter wonderland and reach out to community partners and put it together for a community fair?'" said Liz Franklin, a board member of the community center.
It’s a community fair they’ve done the past two months, offering free services to those living in the area. But this month, the fair will feature a little Christmas magic.
“Those partners come out every month without a tree, and the fact that I said, 'Hey you want to decorate too?' It’s incredible to see,” Franklin said.
“There’s hope during this season. Even with everything that’s going on,” Texas Kidney Foundation CEO Tiffany Jones-Smith said.
Jones-Smith said her organization will be offering free kidney checks for the people who drive through the winter wonderland-themed community fair.
“Regardless of what’s going on, whether we’re in a pandemic or not, we are there offering them healthcare and quality services throughout the year,” Jones-Smith said.
These community partners hope this friendly Christmas tree competition helps people feel that much closer to normalcy.
“It reminds folks that there is hope at the end of the day. Ella will be here as they always have been, and moving forward to 2021 we’re going to adapt with the community to provide the services that we’ve come to expect,” Franklin added.