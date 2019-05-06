SAN ANTONIO — A community is fighting back to stop the violence taking over San Antonio.

On Tuesday night, mothers whose sons have been murdered joined supporters in a march through the streets of east San Antonio. They're channeling their grief to save other lives.

The "Night of Action" was lead by Pastor Jimmy Robles with Last Chance Ministries. People from all walks of life were united for change.

Terry Salazar's son, Abel Salazar Jr., was murdered a few years ago.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss him," she said.

The 33-year-old was shot and killed and found stuffed in a barrel.

"Hate is not going to change anything, that person is going to be dead and you are going to be locked up," she said. "What did you win? Where is winning? We lost because we lost our son. I will never have my son back."

Pamela Olvera marched for her 19-year-old son, Gary Barnhardt. She said she's worried about the local youth.

"There is just too much violence with these youngsters and not enough answers," she said. "They just think that killing is a joke. Guns...I just feel like they take it like it is candy, like just pieces of candy that are just passed out."

The mothers also said they showed up for the families that are hurting.

"We will survive," Salazar said. "We can turn our pain and use it for good. Lets come and reach others that are lost."

Moving forward, they said they will not be silent. Police Chief William McManus even showed up before the march began.

The group said they want to target the youth, because they said a parent should not have to bury their child.