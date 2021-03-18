Community holds vigil as search for missing 19-month old boy continues

Family members of James Avi Chairez handed out flyers during the vigil, calling on anyone who knows where he might be to call SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of family, friends and community members gathered on the west side of San Antonio Wednesday, praying for hope in the search for 19-month-old James Avi Chairez.

Many came to the vigil wearing shirts with imprinted pictures of James while others held flyers and candles in solidarity with the family.

James’ smiling face remains very much missed by those who knew and loved him, which includes his great aunt, Mariesol Gomez.

She said he was a bundle of joy who loved playing with dogs.

There are still several questions surrounding what happened to James.

San Antonio police discovered blood on his crib sheet. Court documents indicate James’ mother D’Lanny Chairez talked about wanting to give him up for adoption. She also admitted to mental health issues, saying James “deserves better.”

After learning of the evidence gathered so far, Gomez fears James not be alive. But she’s not giving up on finding answers.

“To see everybody here and the support that they’re showing not just for me but for James. James is not alone. He does have a village behind him. He has a train and this train is going to go hard. We’re not going to stop until we find out where he is,” Gomez said.

Meanwhile, James’ mother remains in custody and has been charged with abandoning a child.