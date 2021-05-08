Nonprofit to deliver Mother's Day gifts to families with babies in the NICU following 'porch pirate' incident

Bryce's NICU Project launched in 2015 after the founder's son survived and a welcoming gift came from an unexpected stranger.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio nonprofit that helps families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) plans to deliver gift bags on Mother’s Day even after a thief stole boxes of items from the group early Friday morning.

“I spent my first Mother’s Day in the NICU and it just was really, really hard and traumatizing,” said Brittany Boet, founder of Bryce’s NICU Project.

Seven years ago, Boet’s son, Bryce, spent the earliest moments of his life in the NICU.

Boet and her husband didn’t know if Bryce would survive, but then a bottle of scented hand sanitizer lifted her spirits. It turns out the simple gift came from a mother who spent time in the NICU on Mother’s Day in the past.

That gentle gesture inspired Bryce’s NICU Project, an organization dedicated to assisting families going through similar situations.

“Every day in the NICU is absolutely hard, but holidays seem to be a little bit more crushing," Boet said. "So we really take pride in being able to be there for these families during their hardest moments."

The Boet family’s doorbell video captured an unexpected guest early Friday morning, however. The footage shows a woman taking several boxes from the Boet’s porch.

San Antonio Police are working with the Boets on investigating the case. But as of Saturday, authorities have not identified any suspects.

“It was just heartbreaking because those boxes were filled with items that were going to be packaged for our Mother’s Day gifts and our packing party, which was that night,” Boet said.

The boxes contained items such as chapstick and facial issues. But it didn’t take long for friends, family and community members to pitch in.

Neither a thief nor a pandemic will stop the mission of Bryce’s NICU Project.

“I’m so thankful we are going to be in the NICU despite everything that has come against us—COVID, packages being stolen. We are determined to press on, to press forward and to continue to be a blessing to these families in the NICU,” Bryce said.