5 things to do around San Antonio this weekend

Visit the newest lights displays, check out a museum exhibit or watch a new show.

SAN ANTONIO — Less than a week away from Thanksgiving. Can you believe it? Neither can we, but we're not questioning it.

The holiday season continues in earnest and city festivities are in full swing, including more twinkling-light extravaganzas, downtown theatre shows and museum exhibits.

Take a look at just some of those opportunities below, and have a great weekend, San Antonio.

Get lost amid theatrically rendered south Texas landscapes

The McNay Art Museum’s newest showcase, “Street Scene: Cities on Stage” knocks out several birds with one exhibit, imagining familiar environments through the lens of how they’d be created for the stage.

“Cities on Stage” draws from the McNay’s permanent stash as well as the Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts to depict urban downtown streets and Hill Country communities in displays ranging from the realistic to the surreal. But it also moves beyond Texas, pulling together various artistic blueprints for how to recreate Russian, British and New York City communities in a limited theatre space.

When: Now open during museum hours through Feb. 6, 2022

Cost: Accessible with general McNay admission; find ticket prices here.

Where: The McNay Museum’s Tobin Exhibition of Theatre Arts and Brown Galleries

What else you should know: You can find more information here.

Join in celebration of a San Antonio food staple

You scream, I scream, we all scream for…corn? It doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, but it will be top of mind (and top of taste buds) Saturday on the south side at Pueblos de Maiz, where families can participate in corn-grinding demonstrations, nutrition education and tamale-making workshops. Of course, corn-based dishes will be aplenty thanks to on-site vendors.

Pueblos de Maiz gives this year’s Holiday Farmer and Artisans Market a distinctly maiz flavor, culminating in a free nighttime screening of the 2001 family film “Tortilla Soup,” preceded by a selection of cuisine-related short films.

When: The annual Holiday Market and Tamal Institute is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the film screenings begin at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to everyone.

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Avenue

What else you should know: Find the latest information at Mission Marquee Plaza’s Facebook page here.

Catch a conversation with a preeminent Nat Geo photographer

Renowned photographer Annie Griffiths stops by the Tobin Center in a collaboration with National Geographic Live for “Photography Without Borders” to share the stories behind some of her most iconic images, captured everywhere from Antarctica and Dubai to New Zealand and Jerusalem.

As one of the first female photographer for Nat Geo, Griffiths’s career has taken her across dozens of countries to snap countless moments, with a focus on humanizing cultures and traditions for audiences who wouldn’t have a chance to witness them firsthand. Now she works to empower women and children in developing nations.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Cost: Anywhere from $20 to $45; find tickets here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall, at the Tobin Center

Stroll through UIW’s annual lights extravaganza

If you need a break from tourists on the River Walk, there’s another spot just a few miles north where you can get your holiday-lights fix.

The University of the Incarnate Word’s Light the Way event adorns the campus in a million twinkling lights, but families will also be able to satisfy their stomachs with delicious food-truck offerings while the kids snag an early opportunity to say hi to Santa. The lighting ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. as the sun goes down, with fireworks slated for 9:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to everyone.

Where: University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway St.

Take in a new show with your kids at Magik

Magik Theatre ushers in the holiday season with a festive production of “Ella Enchanted,” bringing a twist on the traditional Cinderella story to the stage. Adapted from Gail Carson Levine’s 1997 book, the show centers on Ella of Frell, who as a teenager chooses to reject the trait of obedience placed upon her at birth by a not-so-helpful fairy godmother.

Magik describes the show as "a fairy tale about self-empowerment, perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles and an eagerness to learn.” The production is a musical, and encompasses two acts with an intermission.

When: Opening night is Friday, and the show runs through Dec. 24.

Cost: Tickets cost $23.50, but only $11.50 for Sunday’s 3 p.m. for those who bring military identification on Military Appreciation Day. There will also be special Pay What You Wish performances on Nov. 27 and Dec. 21. Find more information here, and buy regular tickets here.

Where: Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo St.

What else you should know: The show is recommended for children 5 years old and up. There will also be a special ASL performance of the production at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Plus...

For those fully in the Christmas spirit, daily ice skating has finally returned to Travis Park, while a whole other Holiday in the Park takes over Six Flags this weekend with nativity shows and candy cane-coated entertainment.

If you're feeling peckish, you can also get a head start on Thanksgiving feasting at Mi Tierra or Acadiana Cafe, where KENS 5's Henry Ramos got a taste of two turkey dishes prepared like you've never seen a turkey dish prepared before.

Hunting for something sweeter? Digital Journalist Lexi Hazlett showed how you can get your sweet tooth on at Crumbl Cookie, where lucky customers can even test out new treats before they officially hit the menu.

If you're looking for even more holiday lights, there's also Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanic Garden, where show-stopping displays of bright splendor pair well with the brisk evening temperatures and s'mores. Buy tickets here.

And, hey...why not do your future self a favor by pinning down post-work plans to drown those Monday blues? The local chamber ensemble Agarita will put on its latest free-to-everyone performance at UT Health San Antonio's Holly Auditorium at 6 p.m., pairing music to images captured in border communities by photographer Joel Salcido. It's a bilingual program, masks are required and Agarita will be collecting donations to benefit the Refugee Health Clinic.

Cheers!