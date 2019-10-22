SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio held the first of three public meetings to get the community’s input on the newest park located by the Hays Street Bridge. Dozens of residents filled the Ella Austin Community Center Monday night to make sure their voices were heard.

“It’s been such a contentious issue,” said Garciela Sanchez, Director of Esperanza Justice Center and member of the Hays Street Bridge Restoration Group. “The city kind of forgot what the community wanted for this land. They ignored us. They had to go to court. They had to lose.”

Following the Texas Supreme Court ruling, the lot located adjacent to the Hays Street Bridge will be transformed into a city park, which Sanchez said was the original plan when the land was donated to the city years ago.

“Let’s listen to the community. Let’s respect the community. Let’s make this the best park in the city,” she said.

Community members suggested to have areas that pay tribute to the area’s history, skateboard park, a community center, open greenspace and more.

Sandy Jenkins the manager of the City’s Park and Recreation Department said after the third public meeting, they hope to have a list of ideas to bring to fruition. If there needs to be more public input meetings, the department will make accommodations.

For more information, visit the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation website.

