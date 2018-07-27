San Antonio native Dru Estes was identified as one of the five victims from last week’s deadly San Marcos apartment fire. Members of the community are honoring the 20-year-old and working to help his family through this tragic time.

Melissa Doyle, a close family friend, describes Estes as a man of faith.

"He was in the band throughout school and in college, and he even started a band, so I call him an inspiring musician," Doyle said. "He had his love for music but most of all he had his love for Christ."

Doyle is the club director of the Spring Branch - Bulverde Lions Club. She said that once she heard the news about the fire, she knew she had to help.

"It's not only the Estes family that touched my heart, but we have two other lions that went to Texas State University," Doyle said. "They were in that apartment complex when it caught fire, so they are personally affected as well."

She created a memorial fund through the nonprofit in honor of Estes and plans to host a benefit dinner to help those affected.

"There's no words to describe what happened and how we're going to move forward," Doyle said.

Four of the five victims of the deadly apartment fire in San Marcos have been identified, city officials announced Thursday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, in coordination with Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, identified the victims as:

Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo (born July 10, 1999)

David Ortiz of Pasadena (born May 11, 1997)

Dru Estes of San Antonio (born July 5, 1998)

James Miranda of Mount Pleasant (born Dec. 9, 1994)

Officials say that a fifth victim remains unidentified pending DNA analysis.

Belinda Moats of Big Wells (born Aug. 24, 1996) was reported missing after the fire.

Texas State University released this statement on Thursday:

A short while ago, officials with the City of San Marcos announced the identities of four of the five victims of the fire at the Iconic Village apartments on July 20. The families have been notified, and I am deeply saddened to confirm that three are connected to Texas State University:

· Dru Estes of San Antonio, Texas was a History major. Dru was not enrolled for the Fall 2018 semester, but was classified as a Sophomore.

· Haley Frizzell of San Angelo, Texas was a Theatre major in her Sophomore year and enrolled to attend school this Fall.

· David Ortiz of Pasadena, Texas was an Exercise and Sport Science major in his Junior year and enrolled to attend school this Fall.

· James Miranda was identified but is not affiliated with the university.

As Dr. Trauth said in her message several days ago, this is a heartbreaking tragedy. We send our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

More than 200 people were displaced by the fire that swept through the apartment complexes near campus. A number of services –– from ID replacements to counseling services –– are available to students affected by the fire. These can be accessed via the following website link: http://safety.txstate.edu/emergency-communications.html and several dozen students have already done so.

The support and comfort accorded to them and everyone affected, has come from the San Marcos community and hundreds of people like you who have donated funds to assist in their recovery. Thank you to those who have lent a helping hand, and if you are able to make a contribution to the Student Emergency Services fund to aid students, please do so by visiting this link: https://donate.txstate.edu/crowdfunding?cfpage=project&project_id=21854

The university hosts Bobcat Pause every April to honor members of the campus community who have passed away. This event will serve as the official university memorial for those lost in this tragic event. In the meantime, please join me in extending our most comforting thoughts to the families and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

© 2018 KENS