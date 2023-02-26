Community comes together to help victim of suspected DWI crash

Authorities say a young driver ran a red light, crashed into a vehicle, and plowed through a fence. The mechanic was pinned between metal and concrete.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, hundreds of people showed their support for a local mechanic injured in a suspected DWI crash. Loved ones held a fundraiser at Bear Engine Auto Repair, located on the southeast side.

“It’s a blessing to see everyone come out and support my brother-in-law,” said Dana Guerra, who organized the event. “It’s going to be a long road to recovery, and we want to help any way we can. We are selling chicken sausage plates with potato salad, rice, beans, and desserts.”

Mike Rodriguez has worked at Bear Engine Auto Repair for more than 20 years. Last month, he was working on a car when police say a 19-year-old driver ran a red light at a nearby intersection.

“I heard a noise and by the time I turned around, it was too late," said Rodriguez. "I was on the floor and I heard my brother calling my name. I just saw all the blood gushing out everywhere.”

According to investigators, the driver crashed into a car and spun out of control. His BMW plowed through a fence and hit six parked vehicles, including the one Rodriguez was working on.

“I had to have complete reconstructive pelvic surgery,” said Rodriguez. “My pelvis disconnected from my spine.”

Rodriguez is now in a wheelchair.

He says he also suffered broken bones and fractured ribs. Rodriguez spent three weeks in the hospital.

“The little things you take for granted; from being able to go to the bathroom or get up and take a shower, I can’t do any of that,” he said.

The driver has been charged with 'Intoxication Assault.'

Rodriguez will be off work for several months until he can walk again, leaving his family without an income as medical bills pile up. At the fundraiser, Rodriguez was overwhelmed by the love his family, friends and neighbors showed.

It’s a lesson for everyone, though. Bad decisions have consequences, and sometimes other people end up paying the price.

“People get hurt when someone is out there drinking and driving,” said Rodriguez. “But I also wanted my little ones to see that you can survive anything you put your mind to.”