SAN ANTONIO — Loved ones and everyone touched by the life of Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Wayne Johnson remembered his life in a service at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville Saturday.

Johnson, 44, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a battle with colon cancer that he shared with others, in hopes of saving lives. He was born in Pasadena, Texas in 1975 to Jerry and Kathy Johnson.

Johnson served in law enforcement for 20 years, including with Kerr County, Bandera County, the SFA Police Department and Kendall County.

"The biggest thing that stands out with Matt is his love for people—and care," Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier said.

Auxier said another of Johnston's characteristics that stood out was his faith, and the way he displayed it in everything he did.

RELATED: Roadside grief: Mourners take to bridges and roadsides to honor deputy’s death

RELATED: Kendall County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of Sgt. Matthew Johnson

Jonson wanted his memorial to be a true "celebration" of life, and those there to remember him wore their favorite jerseys, fishing shirts and bright colors. Many law enforcement officers representing a variety of agencies also came in uniform, some wearing jerseys labeled with "Team Johnson."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to Hill Country Hospice in Fredericksburg or get a colonoscopy, allowing Sgt. Johnson to continue saving lives.