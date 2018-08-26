The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center and the Hays Street Bridge Community Coalition hosted a block party to continue to advocate that people in the community do not want a five-story luxury apartment complex built that will block one of the city's iconic views.

Vendors, Rod and Custom Car Club, and music filled the streets on the city's east side all to celebrate the historic Hays Street Bridge.

"Take it in before you can't see it anymore," said Eddie Torres, president of the Rod and Custom Car Club.

Despite opposition from the community, the city manager approved a project last month to build a five-story apartment complex just north of the bridge.

Roland Sanchez grew up in a house across from the bridge and joined in on the block party Saturday night, creating one last memory.

"I've got a lot of memories here, so I decided to come down and take it in," Sanchez said.

No word yet on when the construction will start in the area.

